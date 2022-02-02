Levelling up white paper promises 'enhanced' green belt plans and continued community say on applications

The government is to develop plans for “further greening the green belt”, local communities will continue to have “a meaningful say on individual planning applications”, and the government is to set “a more positive approach to employment land in national policy”, the government’s levelling up white paper has revealed.

by Michael Donnelly
Michael Gove: Housing and levelling up secretary published new white paper today (pic: Getty)
Michael Gove: Housing and levelling up secretary published new white paper today (pic: Getty)

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.