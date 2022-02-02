'Disregard for cautioned release' behind loss of 24% of London's industrial land in past 20 years, says report

There has been a "disregard for cautioned release" of London's industrial land by planning authorities "in the face of pressure to build more housing", resulting in 24 per cent of the capital’s industrial land being lost to other uses over the past 20 years, a report has concluded.

by Michael Donnelly
Industrial land (pic: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © David Hawgood - geograph.org.uk/p/4705116)
Industrial land (pic: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © David Hawgood - geograph.org.uk/p/4705116)

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.