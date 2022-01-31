DLUHC announces £1.5bn housebuilding loan scheme alongside 'regeneration programme' for 20 areas as part of levelling up drive

The housing department has announced a "regeneration programme" to help disadvantaged communities in 20 parts of the country alongside a £1.5 billion loan scheme for smaller developers that aims to deliver 42,000 homes, ahead of the publication of its Levelling Up White Paper later this week.

by Michael Donnelly