Council leader asks Gove for permission to drop housing cooperation and land supply duties in new plan
A council leader has asked the secretary or state if his authority can be allowed to scrap the legal duty for it to accept unmet housing need from neighbours and to suspend the five-year housing land supply requirement while its draft plan is being prepared, as part of a “radically different approach” to local plan-making.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.