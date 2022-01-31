Ministerial performance measures for The Planning Inspectorate
The housing minister has written to Sarah Richards, the Planning Inspectorate's Chief Executive, to confirm the new measures that will be used to monitor the Planning Inspectorate's appeals performance. The new measures for appeals aim to better reflect the service that customers want and support the Planning Inspectorate's focus on improvement.
