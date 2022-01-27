Why planners are concerned about a new permitted development right aiming to help the hospitality sector
The government making permanent a permitted development right allowing pubs, restaurants and cafes to put up tents and marquees without the need for a planning application has prompted concerns among local authorities about the potential impact on residents, high streets and heritage buildings. But business groups say the move is crucial to aid a hospitality sector still struggling in the wake of Covid restrictions.
