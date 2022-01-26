Children's home traffic triggers change of use from dwellinghouse
An inspector upheld the decision of a Lancashire council to refuse a certificate of lawful use for a large house to be used as a care home for four children, placing greater reliance on the evidence of the original planning statement in relation to likely traffic generation than appeal statement submissions, to decide there would be a material change of use.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.