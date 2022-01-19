Examination report on nuclear power station plan delayed by six weeks
A business minister has announced that the deadline for the submission of an examination report on plans for the new Sizewell C nuclear power station will be delayed by six weeks, after the Planning Inspectorate (PINS) said it had been affected by “unexpected health issues” and changes to the application requested by the developer.
