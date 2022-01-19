Examination report on nuclear power station plan delayed by six weeks

A business minister has announced that the deadline for the submission of an examination report on plans for the new Sizewell C nuclear power station will be delayed by six weeks, after the Planning Inspectorate (PINS) said it had been affected by “unexpected health issues” and changes to the application requested by the developer.

by Jonathan Tilley
A visualisation of the finished SIzewell C scheme (pic: EDF)
A visualisation of the finished SIzewell C scheme (pic: EDF)

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.