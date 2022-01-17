The ten councils whose housing land supply targets have increased under the 2021 delivery test

Just ten councils now have an increased housing land supply target - with the proportion of planned homes they need to add to their required five-year pipeline going up from five to 20 per cent - as a result of the government's 2021 delivery test results, almost half the number that saw an increase last year.

by John Geoghegan
Bradford Town Hall. Pic: Jon Farman
Land supply target increase: Bradford Town Hall. Pic: Jon Farman

