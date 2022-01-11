Deletion of demolition condition ruled outside scope of appeal
The use of a property shown to be demolished in a previous planning approval for holiday accommodation was refused, the inspector finding the proposal did not comply with the demolition conditions attached to the original permission for a replacement dwelling at the site, and went beyond the powers available in the context of S73 of the Act.
