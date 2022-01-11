Applauded redevelopment approved in Surrey town centre

A housing-led, mixed use redevelopment scheme has been approved in a Surrey town centre with no harm found to the character and appearance of the area or the living conditions of nearby residents. The scheme comprised 929 residential units, communal residential and operational spaces, commercial uses at ground floor and a homeless shelter within five blocks of varying heights of between nine and 37 storeys.

200-010-583 (Image Credit: JTP) EcoWorld London (Developer) & Carter Jonas (Planning Consultants)
