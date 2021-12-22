Second Orkney wind farm approved against reporter's recommendation

A wind farm in Orkney has been approved by Scottish Ministers following call-in. Ministers disagreed with their reporter who recommended refusal. The proposed development would comprise six wind turbines with a maximum blade tip height of around 150 metres. The total generating capacity for the site would be approximately 28.8 megawatts, depending on the final model of turbine selected.

