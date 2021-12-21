Government rejects council and Historic England advice as it introduces more permanent PD rights

Previously temporary rights allowing councils to permit markets to be held - and hospitality businesses to put up marquees on their land - without requiring a planning application are to be made permanent, despite both councils and the government’s heritage adviser saying the move would be premature.

by Stephen Cousins
A temporary market (Credit: Robert c/o Flickr Creative Commons)
A temporary market (Credit: Robert c/o Flickr Creative Commons)

