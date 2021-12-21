Government rejects council and Historic England advice as it introduces more permanent PD rights
Previously temporary rights allowing councils to permit markets to be held - and hospitality businesses to put up marquees on their land - without requiring a planning application are to be made permanent, despite both councils and the government’s heritage adviser saying the move would be premature.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.