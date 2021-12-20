Housing department updates ministerial guidance to avoid ‘any appearance of bias’ in wake of Westferry affair

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) has updated and expanded its planning propriety guidance for ministers, including new detailed guidance on how “formal or informal” representations made to ministers by third parties should be handled to avoid “any appearance of bias.”

by Michael Donnelly
The DHLUC offices in central London
The DHLUC offices in central London

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.