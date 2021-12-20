Housing department updates ministerial guidance to avoid ‘any appearance of bias’ in wake of Westferry affair
The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) has updated and expanded its planning propriety guidance for ministers, including new detailed guidance on how “formal or informal” representations made to ministers by third parties should be handled to avoid “any appearance of bias.”
