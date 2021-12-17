Parking permit conditions restricting rights and actions of individuals deleted
An inspector removed conditions on a permission to convert a London borough house into three flats which prevented occupiers from applying for or obtaining on-street parking permits in order to avoid adding to the already high level of on-street car parking stress in the area, ruling they were not relevant to planning.
