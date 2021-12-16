What recent ministerial decisions tell us about the circumstances that differentiate successful from unsuccessful green belt employment schemes
Recent ministerial decisions on major employment schemes in the Merseyside green belt indicate that strong economic benefits in deprived areas can contribute to the "very special circumstances" required to make such projects acceptable, experts suggest, but only where the environmental impact is limited.
