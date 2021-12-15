High Court rejects council's bid to overturn mayoral consent for high-rise 500-home scheme
The High Court has dismissed a council's attempt to overturn the mayor of London's decision to approve plans for a 514-home mixed-use scheme, after a judge rejected the borough's argument that the consent should be quashed for failing to meet a new London Plan policy on the location of tall buildings.
