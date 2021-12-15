Loss of locally listed building in at-risk conservation area unacceptable
Redevelopment of a locally-listed former office building for a residential block with undercroft parking has been refused in Hull for harm to the living conditions of future occupiers through noise from surrounding land uses, poor accessibility to facilities and services and loss of the non-designated heritage asset.
