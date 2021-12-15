Tall buildings accepted in conflict with London Plan policy
An inspector has approved a housing-led mixed-use, high-rise redevelopment scheme in north London with no harm to the appearance and character of the area and nearby heritage assets and no harmful impact on the living conditions of existing residential occupiers. The proposal comprised of residential blocks of two to 17 storeys high with a dual use café.
