Football stadium redevelopment refused due to associated high-rise housing

The secretary of state has agreed with his inspector’s recommendation and refused two, linked mixed-use schemes at different sites in the suburbs of a Surrey town, mainly for their impact on the character and appearance of the area, in recovered appeals for his own determination. Although physically separated the two appeals were interrelated because the successful implementation of one (which included the provision of a replacement football stadium, retail, medical centre and 1048 dwellings) required the relocation of a tennis and health centre to an alternative location which formed part of the second appeal and included the provision of 36 new dwellings.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.