Football stadium redevelopment refused due to associated high-rise housing

The secretary of state has agreed with his inspector’s recommendation and refused two, linked mixed-use schemes at different sites in the suburbs of a Surrey town, mainly for their impact on the character and appearance of the area, in recovered appeals for his own determination. Although physically separated the two appeals were interrelated because the successful implementation of one (which included the provision of a replacement football stadium, retail, medical centre and 1048 dwellings) required the relocation of a tennis and health centre to an alternative location which formed part of the second appeal and included the provision of 36 new dwellings.