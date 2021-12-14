No justification for horticultural to residential change of use in Cheshire green belt
Planning permission was refused, and an enforcement notice upheld, for the material change of use of a mixed residential and horticultural use to purely residential with ornamental pond and other residential structures in the Cheshire green belt, as the inspector found no special circumstances justifying the development.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.