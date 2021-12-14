Need for retirement flats outweighs harm from loss of views
The contribution of a retirement living scheme to meeting an identified specialist housing need and affordable housing has outweighed moderate harm arising to views of an important landscape beyond the site located in a West Yorkshire city. The scheme comprised 58 apartments for retirement/lifestyle living exclusively for residents age 55-plus.
