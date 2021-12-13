Nationally significant wind farm approved against examining authority's recommendation

The secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy has granted development consent, with modifications, for an offshore wind farm against the recommendation of his examination panel. He concluded its contribution to 1.8 GW of renewable electricity to the urgent need to decarbonise the electricity supply outweighed its substantive negative effects on protected habitats and species, landscape and biodiversity generally.

