Where the government's review of local authority planning resources has got to
Eighteen months after it was promised, there is still no sign of the government's strategy for better resourcing of local authority planning teams. Both local authorities and developers say a funding boost is urgently needed. Officials have told Planning that ministers remain committed to the review, but it seems progress is unlikely until the government has finalised its changes to the planning system.
