Tall buildings judged harmful to skyline and registered park

An argument advanced by appellants promoting a seven-storey predominantly affordable residential development on a car park on north-west London, that it did not fall within the definition of a ‘tall building’ was rejected by an inspector who determined it would adversely affect the character of the area and the setting of an historic grade II park and garden.

