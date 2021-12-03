Certainty of delivery weighs in favour of development
An inspector gave weight to the certainty of delivering 150 market and affordable houses and a park and ride access through an outline planning permission as benefits of developing the urban edge field, denying the Shropshire council’s claim that due to an emerging allocation of the site for the same uses these should be considered as policy requirements and not benefits.
