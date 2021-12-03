Certainty of delivery weighs in favour of development

An inspector gave weight to the certainty of delivering 150 market and affordable houses and a park and ride access through an outline planning permission as benefits of developing the urban edge field, denying the Shropshire council’s claim that due to an emerging allocation of the site for the same uses these should be considered as policy requirements and not benefits.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.