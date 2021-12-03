Each English council 'will need to consent five more medium housing sites per year to meet government homes target''

Each English local authority would have to grant permission for an extra four or five medium-sized housing sites each year in order to meet the government’s target of delivering 300,000 homes per annum by the middle of the decade, according to a report by a planning consultancy.

by Samantha Eckford
Meeting the government's home target (Credit: iwys c/o Flickr Creative Commons)
Meeting the government's home target (Credit: iwys c/o Flickr Creative Commons)

