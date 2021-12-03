Contaminated land investigation work paves way for housing
A reporter concluded that a proposal for 65 houses on allocated housing land on the edge of a West Lothian village should proceed after finding contaminated land matters had been sufficiently investigated to allow remediation to be addressed by condition and affordable housing provision could be made subject of a planning obligation.
