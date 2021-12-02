Why councils have approved over 2,200 homes against Environment Agency flood risk advice in the past five years
The latest government figures show that 363 permissions for new development, including 2,227 homes, were granted by councils against Environment Agency flood risk advice in the past five years. Though these approvals represent a small proportion of all decisions, experts say councils sometimes face difficult decisions when faced with such proposals in otherwise sustainable locations.
