Why the Planning Inspectorate’s appeal determination timescales have hit an 11-month high
A rise in the number of appeals submitted post-lockdown as well as clearing the backlog of cases held up by the pandemic are among the factors leading to the Planning Inspectorate registering lengthening case handling times and worsening performance against government key targets, say practitioners.
