Listen to the third episode of Room 106, Planning’s new podcast

‘Room 106’, for the purposes of our podcast, is the world of pain created by the never-ending blizzard of new planning information. In each episode, we’ll cover the key recent planning news, and explain why it’s important.

In this episode, we explore:

What the Environment Act means for planning

Early indications of the new Department for Levelling Up’s approach to planning policy- and decision-making

Key findings from our Planning Consultancy Market Report 2021

Plus members overrule officers to approve a green belt solar farm in Brentwood

To listen, simply click on the 'play' button in the graphic above, or follow and download Room 106 on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and other platforms.

You can also catch up on previous episodes below.