Significant tree loss scuppers overly large tourism proposal
A proposal for 41 holiday chalets and clubhouse, access, parking and landscaping at a former gravel pit in open countryside in Berkshire was refused for significant harm to landscape character through the size of the development and loss of trees, on adverse affects on biodiversity through loss of woodland habitat of principal importance and bat foraging and commuting habitat.
