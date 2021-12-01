Significant tree loss scuppers overly large tourism proposal

A proposal for 41 holiday chalets and clubhouse, access, parking and landscaping at a former gravel pit in open countryside in Berkshire was refused for significant harm to landscape character through the size of the development and loss of trees, on adverse affects on biodiversity through loss of woodland habitat of principal importance and bat foraging and commuting habitat.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.