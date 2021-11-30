Liverpool's 'considerable' applications backlog is 'constraining city's development', say commissioners

Government-appointed commissioners sent in to oversee improvements at Liverpool City Council have recommended that the handling of "straightforward" planning applications are outsourced by the authority after finding a "considerable backlog" of about 300 applications that they say is "clearly constraining development in the city" and prompting a "high number of customer complaints".

by John Geoghegan