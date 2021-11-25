Why ministerial refusal of Tory donor's 1,524 homes indicates heightened importance of design and heritage in decision-making

A minister has refused plans for a 1,500-home scheme that was controversially approved by the previous housing secretary before that decision was quashed in the courts. Commentators said the latest refusal indicates the increasing weight given to design and heritage impacts in decision-making as well as potential ministerial caution following government scandals and controversy.

by Joey Gardiner