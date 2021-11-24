Read the winter quarterly edition of Planning page-by-page online

You can read it here.

This edition includes:





THE PLANNING CONSULTANCY MARKET REPORT 2021

The biggest employers, the fastest-growing firms, the highest earners, which sectors will grow and the cheapest and most expensive firms to hire. PLUS what consultants really think about key planning issues

FOUR IMPORTANT POLICY AND LEGISLATION CHANGES TO EXPECT

With levelling-up a key government policy, policymaking is set to hot up at the start of 2022, with the government detailing its response to feedback to the planning white paper

HOW THE NATIONAL MODEL DESIGN CODE CHANGES THE SYSTEM: THE PLANNING BRIEFING

The new guidance sets out design considerations that local planning authorities will be expected to take into account when developing local design codes and guides

CAN GENUINE BIODIVERSITY GAINS BE SECURED BY THE NEW LEGAL REQUIREMENT?

The government has heralded the Environment Act's biodiversity net gain provisions as the 'gold standard' for nature protection, but one council has said developers' biodiversity plans can be 'complete garbage'. Will the requirement deliver improvements?

THE CARBON CUTTERS MAKING A DIFFERENCE THROUGH PLANNING POLICY

How a growing number of councils are looking to be frontrunners by setting pioneering policies to cut carbon emissions - we highlight three local authority planners who are pushing the envelope

HOW WE DID IT

Using planning tools to deliver the London Underground's Northern Line extension

Also in this issue:



AUTUMN SUMMARISED