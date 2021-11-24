Read the winter quarterly edition of Planning page-by-page online

You can read it here.
This edition includes:
THE PLANNING CONSULTANCY MARKET REPORT 2021
The biggest employers, the fastest-growing firms, the highest earners, which sectors will grow and the cheapest and most expensive firms to hire. PLUS what consultants really think about key planning issues
FOUR IMPORTANT POLICY AND LEGISLATION CHANGES TO EXPECT
With levelling-up a key government policy, policymaking is set to hot up at the start of 2022, with the government detailing its response to feedback to the planning white paper
HOW THE NATIONAL MODEL DESIGN CODE CHANGES THE SYSTEM: THE PLANNING BRIEFING
The new guidance sets out design considerations that local planning authorities will be expected to take into account when developing local design codes and guides
CAN GENUINE BIODIVERSITY GAINS BE SECURED BY THE NEW LEGAL REQUIREMENT?
The government has heralded the Environment Act's biodiversity net gain provisions as the 'gold standard' for nature protection, but one council has said developers' biodiversity plans can be 'complete garbage'. Will the requirement deliver improvements?
THE CARBON CUTTERS MAKING A DIFFERENCE THROUGH PLANNING POLICY
How a growing number of councils are looking to be frontrunners by setting pioneering policies to cut carbon emissions - we highlight three local authority planners who are pushing the envelope
HOW WE DID IT
Using planning tools to deliver the London Underground's Northern Line extension
Also in this issue:
AUTUMN SUMMARISED
- Ten autumn appeal decisions that you need to know about
- Seven key messages from the courts
- The most downloaded appeals
- The most important court rulings
- The biggest permissions
- The local plans and NSIPs that progressed