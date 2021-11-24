MP tells Pincher that revised NPPF is 'not fit for purpose' over green belt protection
An MP has blasted the green belt protection policies in the latest version of the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) in a Parliamentary debate, telling the housing minister that they are "simply not fit for the purpose" following an appeal decision that allowed 100 homes on an unallocated green belt site.
