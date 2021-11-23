Logistics centre approved in National Forest for significant economic benefits

An inspector has approved a storage, distribution and general industrial centre in open countryside in the National Forest in Leicestershire despite significant harm to the intrinsic value, beauty, open character and landscape character of the countryside. She considered the significant package of economic and employment benefits outweighed this harm. However, she refused a larger scheme at the same site with the benefits not outweighing the harm.

