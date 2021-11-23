Conflict with made neighbourhood plan does not deter inspector's approval

A mixed-use housing led redevelopment scheme was approved on the edge of a rural village of Wiltshire in an area of housing shortfall with the social and economic benefits outweighing the conflict with the spatial strategy of the local plan and recently made neighbourhood plan. The scheme comprised 200 dwellings, up to 2600 metres squared of business use and 600 metres squared of community uses as well as public open space.