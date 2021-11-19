Green belt location for fast EV charging infrastructure lacks justification
An electric vehicle charging facility at a fuel filling station close to a motorway network in the London green belt was refused permission, an inspector concluding that encouraging a shift towards electric vehicles did not amount to the very special circumstances needed to sanction inappropriate development in the green belt.
