Averley: ‘Incredibly healthy’ for planners to consider ‘levelling up’ in assessing their work

The government’s chief planner Joanna Averley has said that the ‘levelling up’ agenda is an “incredibly healthy lens” through which planners can examine the impact of their work and revealed that the housing department is “very alive” to the idea of strategic planning.

by Ellie Kahn and John Geoghegan