Pincher: Planning bill will be ‘early next year' and 'channelled through levelling up prism'
The housing minister Christopher Pincher has said the government’s “final response” to the planning white paper and related legislation will “probably” come forward in the “earlier part of next year”, and revealed that the proposed changes to the planning system will be “channelled through the prism of levelling up”.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.