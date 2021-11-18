Pincher: Planning bill will be ‘early next year' and 'channelled through levelling up prism'

The housing minister Christopher Pincher has said the government’s “final response” to the planning white paper and related legislation will “probably” come forward in the “earlier part of next year”, and revealed that the proposed changes to the planning system will be “channelled through the prism of levelling up”.

by Ellie Kahn
Pincher addressing the Planning For Housing conference
Pincher addressing the Planning For Housing conference

