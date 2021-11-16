Tottenham Hotspur FC's plans to build 867 homes near stadium refused against officer advice
Tottenham Hotspur FC has said it is considering its next steps after plans to build 867 homes on an allocated site close to its new stadium were turned down by councillors at the London Borough of Haringey against the advice of officers and despite the authority lacking a five-year housing land supply.
