Why a court judgment could mean that more home business owners have to seek planning permission
A High Court judgment backing a council's decision requiring a householder to seek planning permission for running his business from home is likely to see the government revise its planning guidance on the issue, which, some experts suggest, could mean more local authorities intervening in such cases.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.