Gove: Planning inspectors ‘could be more sophisticated’ when dealing with local housing requirements

The housing secretary Michael Gove has criticised the Planning Inspectorate (PINS) for sometimes lacking "sophistication" in dealing with local housing requirements and for not taking “reasonableness" into account, which he said reflects a “computer says no” attitude from his own department.

by Ellie Kahn
Gove at the HCLG committee hearing this week (Pic: parliamentlive.tv)
