SOS gives go ahead for major urban extension

The secretary of state has given the go-ahead for a new residential urban extension to Warrington in the tilted balance, with highways and character conflicts outweighed by the social, economic and environmental benefits of the proposal. The centre would comprise 1,200 new homes, local employment, a local centre including food store, primary school and open space.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.