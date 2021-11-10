SOS gives go ahead for major urban extension
The secretary of state has given the go-ahead for a new residential urban extension to Warrington in the tilted balance, with highways and character conflicts outweighed by the social, economic and environmental benefits of the proposal. The centre would comprise 1,200 new homes, local employment, a local centre including food store, primary school and open space.
