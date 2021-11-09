Loss of heritage asset and trees outweigh benefit of affordable elderly housing
An inspector has refused the redevelopment of a site for an extra care and independent living residential apartment building for 142 affordable units in a Merseyside settlement, in the planning balancing exercise, for the complete loss of the non-designated heritage asset and significant adverse effect on trees which together were felt to outweigh the benefits of the scheme.
