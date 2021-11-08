PM’s conference speech against 'green fields' housing does not mark policy change, says DLUHC

The housing department has confirmed that Boris Johnson's Conservative Party conference speech, in which he suggested there was no need to build new homes on "green fields" and in England's "overheating" south east, does not mark a change in policy on housing delivery on greenfield or brownfield sites.

by Ellie Kahn
Johnson delivers his leader's keynote speech at the Conservative Party conference in October (Pic: Getty)
