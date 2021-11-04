Why the PM's suggestion that greenfield housebuilding is unnecessary could further delay councils' plan-making

A recent speech by the prime minister that expressed opposition to greenfield housing has prompted two local authorities to announce a "pause" in their local plan-making work, despite no change in national policy. Some observers fear that more councils will follow suit, though other authorities have declared they are ploughing ahead with getting plans in place to avoid the risk of speculative applications.

by David Blackman
Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images
Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.