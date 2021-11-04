Why the PM's suggestion that greenfield housebuilding is unnecessary could further delay councils' plan-making

A recent speech by the prime minister that expressed opposition to greenfield housing has prompted two local authorities to announce a "pause" in their local plan-making work, despite no change in national policy. Some observers fear that more councils will follow suit, though other authorities have declared they are ploughing ahead with getting plans in place to avoid the risk of speculative applications.

by David Blackman