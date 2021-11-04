How a court ruling has liberated councils to factor previous over-delivery into their housing land supply calculations

A High Court judgment has confirmed that councils can use the over-delivery of homes in previous years as part of their housing land supply calculation, but it will be a matter of planning judgment for decision-makers according to the particular circumstances. Experts said the ruling fails to clarify the issue and advised authorities adopting such an approach to argue it on a case-by-case basis.

by Ben Kochan
Housing development under construction. Photograph: Duncan Andison/Getty Images
