Go-ahead for 78,400sqm City of London office-led scheme despite heritage concerns
The City of London Corporation has approved plans for a 78,456 square metre office-led mixed-used development comprising a new 20-storey block and the reconfiguration of a neighbouring Grade II-listed building, after planning officers concluded that heritage impacts would be outweighed by the scheme's benefits.
